Obituary: Willam Theodore Coffman

William Theodore Coffman, aged 78, passed away on April 24, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. William was born on November 23, 1946, to Allen and Mary Evelyn (Heun) Coffman in Conrad, Montana.

He attended Libby High School and went on to get his GED and to serve in the United States Army in the Vietnam War.

Once he returned, he graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. He worked for the smelter but ultimately spent the majority of his career working for the Highway Patrol until his retirement. After he retired, he would spend some time working at St. Thomas.

William married Diane on September 2, 1967. William enjoyed spending his time hunting in the Bob Marshall Wilderness with friends, camping, riding horses, fishing, and watching old western movies.

William is survived by his daughter, Keri Nicole Stoll; son, Cody Chausse Coffman; seven grandchildren, Brayden Stoll, Bridger Stoll, Billie Stoll, Lexie Coffman, Tyler Naeseth, Tiffany Naeseth, and Tristan Naeseth; and one great-grandson, Emmett Naeseth. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Coffman; daughters, Kimberly Joe Coffman and Nicki Coffman; father, Allen Coffman; mother, Mary Evelyn Heun Coffman; brother, Roger Coffman; and sister, Cheryl Blinco.

A celebration of life will be held at the residence of Keri Stoll (928 10th Ave SW, Great Falls, MT 59404) on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.