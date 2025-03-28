Obituary: William (Bill) Forest Stratton

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved William (Bill) Forest Stratton on March 15, 2025. Born on November 10, 1955, in Great Falls, Montana, he was the third of four children of the late Forest and Viola (Luthens) Stratton. Bill passed after having fought hard against an aggressive form of lung cancer.

Bill spent his early years in Great Falls and Havre MT, before moving to Glendora CA in 1966. He attended Hope Lutheran School, Sandburg Junior High, and Glendora High School (Whitcomb). After high school he attended some art classes at Citrus College before embarking on a 40-year career in warehouse management at places like California Mustang, and LG Electronics. Bill also worked with his brother Mark in a locksmithing business for many years.

After leaving LG, Bill joined Sheryl working in the entertainment industry as a Payroll Assistant. They spent several years working in Georgia and South Carolina on such shows as The Walking Dead, The Sinner and Outer Banks. They enjoyed being able to travel and work together.

Bill was an extremely caring, thoughtful, loving, and insightful man. He was well known for his silly personality, goofy jokes and antics. He loved and cared for his daughter more than anything and raised her alone in her preteen and teen years. He loved music, art, reading, woodcarving, traveling and sharing his beautiful home in Montana with Sheryl.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sheryl Johnson of Thompson Falls, MT, his only child Jennifer Stratton (Hugh Curtis) of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, grandchildren Viola Mazy Jean Curtis and Robert William Curtis. Bill is also survived by his sisters Pat (Larry) Toepfer of Chicago, IL, Nancy (Tom) Topoleski of Yucaipa, CA, and brother Mark (Pat) Stratton of Great Falls, MT. Bill is remembered by his faithful companion Olive, In-Laws Clifford and June Hamlow, Sheryl’s children Kyle (Kirah) Johnson & family, Kurtis Johnson, Zachary Johnson, and Alyssa (Jonathan) Eminhizer & family, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends.

A Celebration of Life is planned for March 29, 2025. Cremation is planned.

Those wishing to donate in Bill’s memory may give to:

Friends of the Thompson Falls Library

PO Box 337

Thompson Falls, MT, 59873