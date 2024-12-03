Obituary: William "Bill" Lane McLaughlin

William “Bill” McLaughlin, aged 93, of Great Falls, passed away on Monday evening November 25, 2024.

Bill was born on May 22, 1931, in Belt, Montana to Jack and Opal (Stark) McLaughlin. Bill grew up a cowboy on a ranch in the Otter Creek area with his brother, Jim, and his half-sister, Donna Lou. He rode his pony to a one room schoolhouse and graduated from Geyser High School after the family moved there.

Bill worked as an Engineer for the Soil Conservation Service before leaving to start his own construction company, Cascade Ditch Lining Company, where he owned and operated the only ditch lining machine in Montana. Bill later returned to his real love, ranching where he raised Charolaise cattle and had several horses.

Bill married Donna Coleman on March 10, 1951, and together they raised five children, Karen (Kraig) Pester, Sharon (Richard) Case, Lori McLaughlin, William J. (Ann) McLaughlin and Jean (Greg) Luckman all of Great Falls; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; nephew, Jerry Karjala of Geyser; sister-in-law, Perry Coleman of Great Falls; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful cat, Tuffy.

