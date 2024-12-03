Obituary: William "Bill" Lauren Kitto

William “Bill” Lauren Kitto passed away on November 27, 2024 after a long battle of Myasthenia Gravis. He was born on July 12, 1952 in Bozeman, MT to Kenneth and Lorraine Kitto. He lived with his parents and 4 brothers on the family ranch in Toston, MT until he graduated in 1970.

He met his future wife, Charlene Curtis and they were married at the age of 19 on July 16th, 1971. They moved to Bozeman, MT where he briefly attended MSU. Bill and Charlene had 3 children, Kori, Brandon and Jodi.

They moved to Great Falls and he worked for his father in law, building tractors for Rite by Curtis. He went on to New York Life and George S May doing sales for many years. Bill loved to drum up conversations with strangers. He had an incredible sense of humor and quick wit. His favorite pastime was strumming on his guitar and had a beautiful singing voice.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene, his children; daughter, Kori Valentine (John), son, Brandon Kitto (Jason), daughter, Jodi Larson (Tony), and honorary daughter, April Kottke; grandchildren Lauren (Paul), Hailey, Lilly (Nolan), Brooklyn, Milo, Austin, Tyler, Aaron, Brayden and Dawsen. Brothers, Jerry, Rick (Elaine), Don and Brad, Sisters in law; Carol (Larry) and Renee, and several nieces and nephews and many close friends.

In remembrance of Bill, the family invites you to an informal gathering with friends and loved ones. In lieu of flowers and food, please join us on Saturday, December 7th, from 2 to 4:30 PM in the Gibson Room at the Great Falls Civic Center.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visitthe Croxford Funeral Home website.