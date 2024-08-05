Obituary: William C. "Bill" Brown

William C. “Bill” Brown passed away peacefully in his home in Great Falls, Montana on Friday, August 2, 2024, at the age of 75. Bill was born on June 9, 1949, in Great Falls to James and Phoebe Brown. He graduated from CMR in 1968 and soon after, enlisted in the Montana Air National Guard where he dedicated 28 years of service from 1969-1996. It was during this time that Bill married his high school sweetheart, Barbie, on September 28, 1973.

A significant part of Bill’s career was his role as a Union Representative for the Association of Civilian Technicians where he spent 30 years proudly serving civilian technicians of both the Army and National Guard. His many years of service with the union were some of Bill’s most proud accomplishments. He was a passionate and dedicated protector of fair labor practices where he loved standing up for the little guy.

After retirement, Bill helped out at Our Lady of Lourdes School for a brief period as a maintenance man where he was known as “Mister Fix It.” However, he will mostly be remembered for the yummy treats he liked to give the children.

Bill cherished spending time with his family and friends, exploring the mountains of Montana, riding his motorcycle, and rebuilding cars/motorcycles, which is a skill that his father passed down to him.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Brown; children, Tom (Kacey) Brown and Jenniefer Reed; brother, Kelly Brown; nephews, Jim Brown and Andy Brown; grandchildren, Matthew, Brittany, Essie, Cassie, and Jamie; and great-grandchildren, Dawson, Evelyn, Olivia, and Lyla.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.