Obituary: William I. "Willy" Ditto

William I. “Willy” Ditto, born September 7, 1948, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2025, at the age of 76. Willy was the son of Angus and Jennie Ditto of Great Falls, Montana.

Willy was proud of his military service and served with the 101st Air Borne Division in Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart.

He was best known for his prowess at the pool table and his love of classic cars. He was often seen cruising around town in his prized “Old Gold.”

Willy will be remembered for his loyalty, and his uncompromising, self-reliance. He is survived by Cue Ball and Stripes who miss him dearly.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, January 17, 2025, at O'Connor Memorial Chapel, followed by a burial at Highland Cemetery.

