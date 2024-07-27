Obituary: William J Bonahoom

William J Bonahoom (Bill), passed away peacefully Monday, July 22, 2024. Bill was born October 6, 1947 in Great Falls, Montana to William and Virginia Bonahoom.

He attended Great Falls High School. He went to work at the Great Northern Railroad in 1967 he then went into the ARMY in 1968 and was in Germany until 1969 where he was honorably discharged and received a good conduct medal, National Defense Service Medal and a Marksman M-14 Medal.

He returned to his position at the Great Northern Railroad upon return to the USA and married Rebecca Young on June 13, 1970. From a very young age he worked helping his father and sisters to build homes and care for his father’s pigeons.

He absolutely loved to work and did it to the very day he died. He loved his kids and helped everyone in his family with fixing up homes, remodeling homes, if they needed help, he helped. He loved drag racing, swimming, trains and ice cream.

He is survived in death by his wife Rebecca (Young), his son William (Nick) and wife Cindy and granddaughters Breanna and Kenna. His daughter Katherine (Katie) and husband Aaron and grandson Trey and granddaughter Morgan (Moose) and daughter Tamara and granddaughter Kate.

He is preceded in death by his parents (William and Virginia) and sister Bonita (Bonnie) and survived in death by his sister Betty (Rick) nieces Jennifer and Mary, BeAnne (Ken), Beryl and niece Xesca and nephew Ryan.

Celebration of Life is to be held August 2, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Schnider Funeral Home (1510 13th St S. Great Falls, Montana).