Obituary: William Lee Stewart

William Lee Stewart, aged 74, passed away on May 15, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana.

He was born on November 28, 1950, in Great Falls, Montana.

William worked in the restaurant industry for 25 years as a line cook. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hiking, hunting, and camping.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Stewart; and daughter, Keri Stewart.

William is survived by his two grandchildren, Adriana Armijo and Dominik Armijo.

William Lee Stewart was a funny and loving man to his entire family. He was always there to support his daughter and her children. He will forever be remembered with love and admiration.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.