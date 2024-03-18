Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: William Robert Stuff

June 17, 1962 - March 9, 2024
William Robert Stuff June 17, 1962 - March 9, 2024
Family Photo
<b>William Robert Stuff</b><br/><b>June 17, 1962 - March 9, 2024</b>
William Robert Stuff June 17, 1962 - March 9, 2024
Posted at 8:54 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 10:54:57-04

William Robert Stuff passed away peacefully on March 9, 2024. Bill was born on June 17, 1962, here in Great Falls, MT to Maryln and David Stuff. Bill resided in Great Falls from 1997 to his passing.

Bill graduated from Charles M. Russell High school and Montana State University with a master’s degree in architecture. Bill worked on projects all over the U.S. prior to returning home to Great Falls and starting his own firm.

Bill loved hunting, fishing, photography, and spending time with his family and friends. But his true passion was architecture.

Bill is survived by his wife, Billie; daughter, Amanda Morrison (Dan); son, Ryan; and brother, Ted Stuff (Angela, Skyler, Cade, and Avarey).

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App