Obituary: William Robert Stuff

William Robert Stuff passed away peacefully on March 9, 2024. Bill was born on June 17, 1962, here in Great Falls, MT to Maryln and David Stuff. Bill resided in Great Falls from 1997 to his passing.

Bill graduated from Charles M. Russell High school and Montana State University with a master’s degree in architecture. Bill worked on projects all over the U.S. prior to returning home to Great Falls and starting his own firm.

Bill loved hunting, fishing, photography, and spending time with his family and friends. But his true passion was architecture.

Bill is survived by his wife, Billie; daughter, Amanda Morrison (Dan); son, Ryan; and brother, Ted Stuff (Angela, Skyler, Cade, and Avarey).

