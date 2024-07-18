Obituary: Yvonne Marie Lawrence

Yvonne Marie Lawrence passed peacefully at Peace Hospice with her family by her side. Yvonne was born in Glasgow, Montana on February 9, 1943, to Mary C. Johnson and Edward LaMere.

Yvonne had a long career in housekeeping. She especially loved working as a condo maid in Big Sky, Montana until her retirement. She never stopped talking about all her adventures in Big Sky, and how she met people from all over the world and made lifelong friends.

Her greatest joy was her family. She always said how blessed she was to be near all her children and grandchildren.

She loved doing crafts, puzzles, gardening, and helped decorating for all the holidays. She loved music of all kinds and could name any song and the artist.

Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Debbie (George) Cozino of Great Falls, Montana; sons, Charles Edward, David Wayne, and Dennis Allen of Great Falls, Montana; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

