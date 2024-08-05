Obituary: Yvonne Sobeczek

Yvonne Sobeczek, aged 87, of Great Falls, MT passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. She was born on June 5, 1937, in Great Falls to Beulah and Neil Shink. In 1958, she married Herman J. Sobeczek, a Chief Master Sergeant in the Air Force.

They raised three daughters in Great Falls. In 1979, they moved to Fort Shaw and raised a Labrador dog named Lucky.

They opened a shop in Great Falls called “House of Bargains” where she enjoyed the next several years helping all the wonderful customers that came into the store.

Yvonne also loved reading and enjoyed painting in her spare time.

She is survived by daughters, Barbara Christiansen and Diana Montenegro; three grandchildren, Michelle Wolynski, Lisa Montenegro, and Crystal Tradup; and two great-grandchildren, Eva and Eli Wolynski.

