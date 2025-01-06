Obituary: Zelda Mae Johnson Stevenson

Zelda Mae Johnson Stevenson, aged 85, of Great Falls, died peacefully in her sleep on December 20, 2024, in a Great Falls hospital. Daughter of Alvina Bergan and Theodore Johnson, she was born in Bismarck, N.D. on October 30, 1939, and raised in Osnabrock, N.D.

In 1958 she moved to Havre and worked as a telephone operator. She and Les Stevenson eloped on January 30, 1959, and were married in Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Great Falls.

The family lived in Havre for 20 years before moving to Great Falls. After her children were grown, she earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Montana and a Master of Divinity degree.

She held a variety of jobs, among them, buyer for ScanAm, owning a clothing store on Central Avenue, and serving as a Pastor for Evangelical Lutheran Church in America congregations in Saco and Hinsdale.

Zelda loved traveling, including to all 50 states and trips to Africa, Bolivia, and Egypt with ELCA organizations. Zelda was also passionate about camping, mentoring others, and time with her family.

Surviving are her son's family, Stephanie Stevenson of Havre, Nick Stevenson of Havre, Amy (Bailey Burleson) of Glasgow and their daughter, Jordan, and Sam Stevenson of Havre; a daughter, Julie Stevenson, and her son, William, Great Falls; daughter, Sheri Bartz of Billings and her sons, Zach Bartz (A.J.), Chicago; Luke Bartz (Mael) and their sons, Leslie and Iorek, of Portland, and Jacob Bartz of Bozeman; John (Anne) Stevenson of Great Falls and their children, Jessica (Matthew) Hultin, Charleston, S.C.; Thomas Stevenson (Justyne Smith) of Great Falls and their son, Oliver Pete, and Joseph Stevenson, Bozeman.

