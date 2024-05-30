Watch Now
Obituary: Otha Benjamin Young

January 14, 1977 - May 2, 2024
Otha B. Young passed away on May 25, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana.

Otha was born on January 14, 1977, to Herbert Lee and Gladys E. Young in Shepard Air Force Base, Texas.

He attended Simms High School and graduated in 1997.

He worked at Flying J and was also a Town Pump assistant manager. He attended Victory Church, and enjoyed music, drumming, fishing, hunting, and karaoke.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Kreger; daughter, Kelby Young; and mother, Gladys Young. He was preceded in death by his father Herbert L. Young.

