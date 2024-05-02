Obituary: Roger Gerard Brownlee

We are heartbroken to have to announce that our brother, Roger Gerard Brownlee passed away peacefully on April 26, 2024, at his home in Great Falls, MT.

Roger was born in Lompoc, CA, started school at Our Lady of Lourdes in Great Falls, and Graduated from CMR. He loved everything about Montana. He hunted, fished, and biked.

Although he had a few to choose from, he still used the putter he won in the Youth City Golf Championship years ago. Possibly foremost, he was a diehard Washington “Redskins” fan.

He will be especially missed by countless significant friends. Many of you remember Roger from his 30 years working for Budweiser. For the last ten years, he has enjoyed traveling the state working for McLane as a retail sales rep.

Roger, you will be so incredibly missed by your family, your three sisters, Laura (Ken) Ravenscroft, Lillian Waniata, and Barbara Elia; brother-in-law, Mark Pierce; nephews, Bill, Ben (Kristina), Brad (Stephano), Alan, Daniel, Jimmy (Jamie), and Jonny; niece, Jaclyn (Rik) Miller; and grandnieces, Valyn and Ryleigh.

“The world will be forever changed without your warm smile, your huge heart, and your unfiltered wit. “

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.