Shirley Ann ("Buskee") Wood

May 29, 1960 ~ December 17, 2024
Shirley Ann (Buskee) Wood, 64, passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana from a short illness. Shirley was born in Hazel Green, Wisconsin on May 29, 1960, to James Sr. and Lorraine (Ward) Buskee.

She served her country as a member of the United States Army. After her military service, Shirley devoted her life to her family as a dedicated and loving homemaker. She provided a supportive and loving home for her children.

Shirley is survived by her two daughters Christy (Mike) Young of Chatfield, Ohio, Genni (Mike) Larson of Santaquin, Utah; 20 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; her two sisters Connie (Bryan) Horn of Great Falls, Montana, and Nancey (Bill) Gathje of Tucson, Arizona; two brothers James (Mary) Buskee Jr, Larry (Linda) Buskee of Las Vegas, Nevada; along with her many nieces and nephews.

