Obituary: Violet Ann (Kennedy) Gorder

Violet Ann Gorder, 89, of Great Falls, MT passed away on November 28, 2024, at Peace Hospice. Born in Oklahoma to Brady and Lela Kennedy on September 8, 1935, her family moved north to Cut Bank, MT in 1945. She attended local schools, graduating high school in 1953. She went on to attend Kinman Business School in Spokane, Washington, graduating in 1954.

Violet met Roy Gorder, and the young couple married in Cut Bank in November of 1955. She worked at the Gamble Store as a bookkeeper and in 1956, her daughter Donna was born. The couple moved to Glendive, MT where they had their three sons, Carl, Mark and Glenn. The young family went on to relocate to Black Eagle, MT, where they stayed to raise their family.

In 1968, Violet began working for the Columbus Hospital, retiring in 1998. After retirement, She drove cars for four years, and was an Aging Service companion for two years. In 2013, Violet’s beloved husband Roy passed away. She sold their family home in 2018, and moved to Great Falls, living there until her passing.

Violet leaves behind her daughter Donna (MT); daughter-in-law, Deborah Gorder (UT); son Mark Gorder (MT); sisters Louise (Larry) Wolf (CA), Vivian (Bob) Rogers (WA) and Hershel Kennedy (CO); brother-in-law Gary Gorder (ND); along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild plus many nieces and nephews.

