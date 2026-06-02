Obituary: Garrett Stephen Van Heel

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our son, father, uncle, brother, and friend, Garrett Stephen Van Heel, born on May 28, 1972. He passed away peacefully on his 54th birthday, surrounded by loved ones.

Garrett was born and raised at the east end of Great Falls, attending school at Sunnyside, Mountain View, East Junior High, and graduating from Great Falls High School in 1990, with honors. He was an athlete from as far back as anyone could remember, excelling at every sport he decided to play. He was on the field to capture the 1988 state football championship for GFHS and proud to be chosen and play in the 1990 East West Shrine Game.

After graduation, he spent several years in Missoula enjoying college life, ultimately returning to his hometown in the late 90’s where he managed several businesses up until his passing. While working at the Sip & Dip he met, fell in love with, and married Emily Wink in October of 2001. Together they shared two wonderful children – Gage and Brooke, and as the world turns, relationships do to, with Emily and the kids moving out to the east coast where they still reside to this day. Emily and Garrett remained close friends until the end.

Garrett lived to enjoy life, always making time for things that brought him happiness. He loved captaining the Hickory Swing Men’s Team, organizing annual golf trips to Seely with his brother and friends, and taking part in his fantasy football league each fall. Most of all, he cherished staying close to his son and daughter, even from miles away.

Throughout his life, Garrett displayed many admirable qualities, beginning with his competitive spirit in sports. He always aimed to bring home the trophy, whether at a major event or during a GVH vs. WVH wiffleball game where he’d throw at you if he knew the next batter was an easy out. He was easygoing, could make a new friend within minutes, and had a remarkable ability to listen to others. Everyone who knew Garrett loved him, which is why he will have such a lasting impact and why his absence will be deeply felt.

Garrett was preceded in death by his father, Roderick Van Heel; stepfather, Mark Olson; and grandparents, Ruth and John Frick. He is survived by his children, Gage and Brooke Van Heel; mother, Linda Olson; brother, Wylie (Trish) Van Heel; nephews, Brade and Caleb Van Heel; as well as several stepsiblings, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

The family would like to thank Peace Hospice and their amazing staff for the great amount of dignity Garrett was shown up until the very end, and the droves of people that came and visited him throughout his time and made him smile, lastly a huge thank you to Chris Portor and Todd Clark – the two guys that fought for him in the trenches from start to finish, never giving up on him. We are forever grateful!

Cremation has taken place, and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Benefis Peace Hospice, 1101 26th Street South, Great

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.