Odd Jobs: Great Falls man creates unique Tribal roaches

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, reporter James Rolin talks with roach maker Paul Daniels of Porcupine Roach by Dancer’s Choice.



A roach, or headdress, is used in native dances and are most often seen at pow-wow events across North America.

The porcupine hair is harvested from already-hunted porcupines and deer. The porcupines are often killed by ranchers in order to protect their livestock, so using the hair and quills in roaches allows for a more complete use of the animal that would otherwise go to waste.

Paul and his wife make about 100 roaches each year and he has been creating them for more than 50 years. Click here to visit the Facebook page.