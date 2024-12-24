Acupuncture in Great Falls offers pain relief without opioids

GREAT FALLS — As Montana grapples with the ongoing opioid epidemic, alternatives for managing pain are becoming more essential than ever. For Great Falls resident Robbie, acupuncture has provided a solution to chronic back pain and sleepless nights.

Acupuncture in Great Falls offers pain relief without drugs

"My back hurt so bad, I couldn't really get comfortable," Robbie explained. "Now I sleep pretty good."

After just three sessions, Robbie's sciatica—a condition that once caused debilitating leg pain—disappeared.

A Growing Practice in Downtown Great Falls

Kimberly Larson, a licensed acupuncturist serving the Great Falls community for over a decade, has seen firsthand how acupuncture can change lives.



Recently, she expanded her practice into a larger space in the 600 Plaza downtown, with three treatment rooms to accommodate the growing demand for her services.

“No one is turned away,” Larson shared, with her two pugs, affectionately referred to as her "secretaries," sitting on her lap.

Ancient Practice, Modern Applications

Acupuncture, a 2,000-year-old practice rooted in Chinese medicine, focuses on meridians—or energy pathways—that run through the body.

“Not only does it balance the meridians that go through the organ systems, but it also harmonizes the entire body,” Larson explained. By inserting needles into specific points, acupuncturists stimulate the flow of qi (energy) and blood, reducing stagnation that can cause pain and discomfort.

MTN News

The practice goes beyond pain management, targeting different forms of qi to address various health concerns.

“There’s way qi, for example,” Larson said. “It’s the qi right below the surface of your skin that protects you from a cold. We often harmonize way qi to strengthen it.”

Collaboration and Comprehensive Care

In Montana, acupuncturists work closely with doctors, chiropractors, and physical therapists to provide holistic care. Larson sees a diverse clientele, from long-time residents to newcomers exploring alternative health options.

“Acupuncture addresses sciatica, arm pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, and headaches,” she said.

To practice in Montana, acupuncturists must be licensed by the Montana Board of Alternative Health Care. Larson's journey included training with Mayan shamans and herbalists in Central America, eventually leading her to combine her skills as a massage therapist with acupuncture.

A Path to Pain Relief

For those struggling with chronic pain or seeking an alternative to prescription medication, acupuncture offers hope.

MTN News

“Acupuncture moves stagnation, harmonizes the meridian system, and ultimately helps people get out of pain,” Larson said.

Whether for sciatica, back pain, or general wellness, Kimberly Larson and her practice continue to provide relief and balance to the Great Falls community.

To contact Larson Acupuncture call 406-788-6189