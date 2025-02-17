Montana is home to several world-renowned artists, and their works are often described as priceless. But, as art and history appraiser Timothy Gordon explains, every piece has a value.

For this edition of Odd Jobs, I talked with Timothy Gordon, a Missoula-based expert whose career spans princesses, presidents, and prehistoric fossils.

Odd Jobs: Art & History Appraiser

A Career in Appraising

"Every day is a treasure hunt for me," Gordon says. "The phone rings, and I get inquiries from around the globe. I’ve appraised Princess Diana’s gowns at Kensington Palace. I’ve worked on the contents of state museums, from dinosaurs to moon rocks."

Gordon has been in the business for decades, starting when he was just 11 years old. By the age of 12, he was already a dealer.

And he might look familiar to you - if you're a fan of the TV program Antiques Roadshow on PBS, chances are you've seen him there.

His work is essential for museums and private collectors alike. Without accurate appraisals, institutions can’t insure or display the historical artifacts entrusted to them.

"So many museums and treasures belong to the people of their respective regions. My job is to add to their knowledge base and, more importantly, put a value to these items," he says.

The Art of Appraisal

During our conversation, Gordon examined a woodblock print titled ‘Ghost Dance’ by Helena-born artist Jay Rummel. As he evaluated the piece, he described the rich gold iridescence, comparing it to a relic that has undergone mineralization over thousands of years.

Beyond visual assessments, appraising requires constant research.

"I have to stay with the market—checking auction catalogs, monitoring prices from major auction houses, and keeping up with data. It’s a mix of knowledge, background, and staying current with available information," he explains.

A Passion for Discovery

For Gordon, this job is more than just work—it’s an obsession.

"The reason I do this? First of all, I’m a collector. I love history. But more than that, I eat, sleep, dream, and breathe art and antiques," he says.

Currently, Gordon is working with the Archie Bray Foundation and the Holter Museum in Helena, assessing pieces for insurance and exhibition purposes.

As he eyes his next appraisal, he can barely contain his excitement.

"A lot of people like to snorkel or skydive. I like to go looking for art and treasure. I can’t wait to appraise these—what a treasure trove of Montana art!"

For Gordon, the hunt for hidden history never stops. To learn more about Tim's work go to his website here.