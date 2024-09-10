GREAT FALLS — Each year, more than three million visitors flock to Montana to enjoy its pristine outdoor beauty. Keeping these recreational areas safe and accessible falls on a dedicated team of game wardens who serve as the guardians of the wilderness.

In this Odd Jobs feature, I followed Andrew Burton, a Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) Game Warden, near Great Falls - watch:

Odd Jobs: Montana Game Warden

Andrew's journey to becoming a game warden wasn't straightforward. Initially, he pursued a career in law and conservation consulting but realized during his college years that an office life wasn’t for him.

“I liked being outside,” Andrew shared, recalling how his ride-alongs with game wardens during his weekends led him to change his career path. “I thought if there's anywhere I could do it in the country, it'd be Montana.”

James Rolin

Game wardens are law enforcement officers, but their role is more proactive than reactive, acting as referees for the wilderness.

They check hunting and fishing licenses in the field and ensure that regulations are being followed before any infractions occur.

"In comparison to regular law enforcement, a lot of what we do is proactive," says Andrew.



But their duties extend far beyond just enforcing wildlife rules. Wardens need to be expert rafters, kayakers, snowmobilers, and boaters to navigate Montana’s vast terrains and waterways.

They receive specialized training, which allows them to interact with outdoor enthusiasts confidently and competently. "When we contact these people in the field, we want to interact positively but also look like we know what we're doing," Andrew explains.

James Rolin

Andrew's day-to-day tasks vary from enforcing wildlife regulations to aiding in search and rescue missions.

“It’s a very rewarding job. We help people, protect wildlife, and sometimes even lend a hand when someone has a flat tire,” he said with a smile. His job isn’t just about enforcing rules but making Montana’s wilderness a safe and enjoyable place for all.

For Andrew, the greatest reward comes from both protecting wildlife and helping the people who visit the great outdoors of Montana.