GREAT FALLS — Some jobs make a bigger splash than others. In Great Falls, Montana, there’s a place where the magic of the sea meets the rugged landscapes of the West—the world-famous Sip ‘N Dip Lounge at the O'Haire Motor Inn.

On this episode of Odd Jobs, I dive into the unique profession of a Montana mermaid, meeting Jipsea the Mermaid, who has been captivating audiences from behind the glass for over two years.

WATCH:

Odd Jobs: Mermaids in Montana

Becoming a Mermaid

“I moved to Great Falls a few years ago, and the job was open,” Jipsea recalls. “I was like, cool. I’ll be a mermaid. Sure.”

The Sip ‘N Dip is legendary for its underwater performers, who swim in a glass-walled pool behind the bar, bringing fantasy to life for patrons sipping on tropical cocktails.

Megan Rolin

For Jipsea, the job is a perfect blend of movement, entertainment, and creativity.

“I love doing something where I’m working, but also getting to move around, entertain people, and make them smile,” she says.

A Name Fit for a Mermaid

Each performer chooses their own mermaid name, a tradition with two main reasons:



It’s personal—Jipsea’s name reflects her love for travel. “Gypsy kind of fits me as a person because I have done a lot of traveling in my life, and it’s probably my favorite thing to do.” It’s for privacy—Sandra Thares, of the Sip ‘N Dip, explains that keeping identities secret protects mermaids from overly enthusiastic fans. “Believe it or not, there’s a thing—it’s called Merverts,” she says.

The Demands of the Job

Being a mermaid isn’t just about looking magical—it’s an intensely physical job. A single shift lasts four to six hours, requiring constant swimming, graceful movement, and controlled breathing.

“Breath control has a lot to do with it,” Jipsea explains. “If you’re breathing too quickly and your heart rate is up, you can’t hold your breath for long.”

MTN News Sip 'N Dip Lounge in Great Falls

She also emphasizes the importance of engaging with the audience, a skill that takes time to develop.

“The people at the bar get the most attention because they’re the ones I can see best, but I try to connect with every person in the bar,” she says. “If I notice their drink is empty, I’ll be like, ‘Oh, you need another one.’”

Challenges of a Montana Mermaid

While the ambiance inside the Sip ‘N Dip feels tropical, outside, it’s still Montana.

“The cold is the hardest part in the winter,” Jipsea admits. “I don’t mind the slow nights, though—that’s when I try to invent new stuff to do.”

And yes, I even got the chance to embrace my inner merman.

MTN News Sip 'N Dip Lounge in Great Falls

More Than Just a Gimmick

Ultimately, the job is about creativity, atmosphere, and making people happy.

“There aren’t many places where you can watch a mermaid swim while drinking a cocktail,” Jipsea says. “People like looking at aquariums because they’re calming. I like to think of myself as a human version of the aquarium.”

And at the Sip ‘N Dip, the mermaids make sure that every night is filled with a little bit of magic.