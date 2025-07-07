Celebration of Life for Robert Everett Nebel

Robert Everett Nebel was born in Neihart, Montana on July 12, 1922, the fourth of 11 siblings born to Clara (James) Nebel and Curtis Phillip Nebel. He also had 4 half-brothers born to Clara and Vernon McMillan. He died at the age of 102, on May 16, 2025, at the Great Falls Peace Hospice House.

Bob began working as a child, delivering groceries and lunches, and running the movie projector at the Belt Theatre. Even though he couldn’t provide a birth certificate, he joined the US Navy in 1942, serving on the USS Louisville as a gunner’s mate.

He returned to Neihart after the war, and was a miner at Hughsville, Neihart and Marysville. After mining, he opened a gas station in Neihart. It was there he met his wife to be, Dorothy Boettcher, when he heard her playing saxophone with a band at a local bar. He offered her a ride home and so began a 50-year history of dancing through life together.

Bob sold the gas station and went to trade school in the Midwest to become an auto body man. He moved to Great Falls where he was hired by City Motors and grew to be an excellent body and paint man, ending his career there as manager of the body shop.

In 1969, he began working with Great Northern/BNSF and Amtrak as brakeman and baggage handler. He said it was the best job he ever had and hated to retire.

After retiring, he and Dorothy moved back to Monarch where he tended his house and barn and participated in community events. He and Dorothy, with the help of others, started the Neihart/Monarch Senior Citizens Center. He was always active, skiing, fishing, hunting, camping, or teaching his grandchildren to fish. He loved to talk, was full of stories and never knew a stranger. He was always up for an adventure and would give anything a try. He loved to dance and was a fixture on any dance floor until 102.

Bob is survived by children Faye and Pat Melius, Donald (Butch) Nebel and Debi Reynolds, Peggy and Dr. Paul Ryan, Jr., Ralph and Denise Nebel; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; half-brother Gordon (Pint) McMillan; brother-in-law Jack Boettcher; sister-in-laws Maxine Nebel, Shirley Boettcher, and Patti Jo McMillan; and many loved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Peace Hospice and The Lodge, and especially Aaron Fagenstrom (Shadow/Fetch), who was a constant companion and friend during Bob’s time at the Lodge.

A celebration of a life well-lived will be held on Sunday, July 13, 2025, 1:00 PM, at The Eagles Lodge.

