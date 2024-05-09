Obituary: Carol Sue Tallman

Carol Sue Tallman passed away peacefully at home on November 30, 2023, at the age of 80. She was born on June 25, 1943, in Great Falls, MT which was forever home to her.

Carol was a tenderhearted spirit whose passion was caring for others which led her to her long-term career as a certified nursing assistant. She spent most of that time caring for patients at the Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, MT.

Carol lived a fulfilling life and was a woman of many talents. She had a niche for baking. Her banana bread and fudge were the highlight of holidays. She enjoyed reading books, completing word searches, and watching westerns and documentaries about Egyptian culture. She was always up for an outing to Applebee’s, especially if her beloved endless shrimp was on the menu.

Carol had a soft spot for animals of any kind, especially her pet cat, Rascal; her four grand-dogs, Maggie, Marley, Bella, and Sophie; and the many neighborhood birds, squirrels, and rabbits.

Carol was a devoted mother to her two daughters, Gayle Kukay and Brenda Orban. She treasured her five granddaughters, nieces, and nephews and cherished the time spent with them.

Carol is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Gayle (Doug) Kukay of Great Falls, MT and Brenda (Brian) Orban of Mountain Home, ID; granddaughters, Jordan Wanago, and Courtney Wanago of Great Falls, MT, Nichole Orban, Elizabeth Orban, and Kristen Orban of Mountain Home, ID; and her many nieces and nephews who will all miss her dearly.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends on May 25, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home Hospitality Room in Great Falls, MT.

