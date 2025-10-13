Obituary: Daniel John "Mac" McDonald

On October 7, 2025, Daniel John “Mac” McDonald received his last assignment from the Holy Spirit, and he had to leave us to complete the task.

Daniel was born February 24, 1959, to Donald Alec McDonald and Frances Annette Dombroski.

Daniel attended school and graduated from Butte High School in 1977. He moved to Great Falls after graduation where he met the woman that would eventually tell him that they were getting married.

Daniel married Loriann Smart on April 4, 1981. They were devoted to each other for 46 years.

He held many jobs throughout his life; Excelsior Meats in Butte, Safeway, Alias Smith & Jones, Malmstrom Commissary, 3 Amigos Pawn, and the University of Great Falls.

He was a proud father and grandfather. He had the biggest heart. He would give you the shirt off his back. He never met a stranger he did not like. He would always introduce people he met to whichever family member was with him at the time. He loved working at the Senior Citizen Center and was named 2024 Volunteer of the Year. He was a good man and a loyal friend to all. We will forever miss him. He has imprinted on all of our hearts.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Don McDonald; stepfather, Biggs Jovick; brother, Gerald McDonald; sister, Jennifer Demeule; and nephews, John Mitchell McDonald and Michael Patrick Smart.

Daniel is survived by his bride, Lori; son, Patrick McDonald (Danny DeWitt); daughters, Megann McDonald (Tate Whitham) and Kayla Bokma; mother, Frances Jovick (Ray Beck); stepmother, RhaeDee McDonald; sister, Julie Jovick; and brothers, Tom McDonald (Mark), Joe Jovick (Fonda), and Jed Demeule (Markay). He also leaves behind his two grandsons, Kylar and Brently Bokma; his granddaughter, Maevann Whitham; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a celebration of life at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025, with a Rosary at 12:00 p.m. A celebration reception at the Silver Spur 115 US-89 in Vaughn, MT will follow.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Great Falls Senior Center in Mac’s memory (1004 Central Ave; Great Falls, Montana; phone number 406-454-6995).

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.