Obituary: Donald James Dahlen

Donald James Dahlen, 79, passed away on October 2, 2025, in Great Falls, MT at the Benefis Peace Hospice after a 9-year battle with cancer. No service will be held at this time; a private family service was held on October 4, 2025.

Don was an incredibly positive man who never faltered from his belief that he could make any situation better. His positive outlook on life guided him through every difficult situation, including his battle with cancer. He truly was a kind and gentle man, especially when it came to the love and relationships with his grandchildren.

Don was born in Richardton, ND, on February 20, 1946, to Thorvald & Ruth Dahlen and was the 2nd youngest of eleven children. Don spent his younger years on the family farm in Halliday, ND; however, moved to Great Falls upon the passing of his parents and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1964. Don started college in the fall of 1964 in Bozeman but was drafted into the Army 1965 and served proudly until his discharge in 1967; he remained in reserve service until 1971.

Don married Gayle Hughes on May 6, 1967. Upon completion of his service in the Army, Don went to work for Boeing in Everett, WA. He was part of the team who built the first 747 “Jumbo Jet” airliner. In 1970, Don and Gayle moved to Chester, MT where they made their home together until his passing. Don worked for Tiber Tractor Company, a small farm implement dealership and went on to purchase the business. Many changes took place in the business throughout the years, but Don went to work every day up until his passing.

Don is survived by his spouse, Gayle of 58 years; and his children Jeff (Dinah), Teresa (Chuck), and James (Sonja). His ten grandchildren, Cooper; Britton (Brittany), Bryant (Jennifer), Naomi, Caitlyn, Crawford, and Griffin; Noah, Jordan, and Max. His three great grandchildren: Kourney, Tristan, and Everlee. His siblings, Charles (Marthann), Morris (Cleo), Richard, Rosie, Carol, and Millie (Dallas), his sisters-in-law, Charlotte and Brenda, along with his nephews and nieces.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Thorvald; his mother, Ruth; his siblings, Ralph, John, Harry, and Helen.

Don was very active in his community and served on a variety of boards and organizations throughout the years: Liberty County Chamber of Commerce, Liberty County Arts Council, Liberty County Hospital Board, Sweetgrass Lodge Board, Our Saviors Lutheran Church Council, Our Saviors Lutheran Church Sunday School, Liberty County Conservation District Board, and the Montana School Transportation Association.

Don was very visible in his grandchildren’s lives and enjoyed the time spent supporting all of them at ball games, school functions, birthday parties, family holiday celebrations, camping, floating the Marias River, boating at Tiber, hiking in Glacier. Don’s other hobbies included: muzzleloading competitions, hunting, yard and flower work, card games such as Pinochle, Rummy, and Cribbage, photography, backyard bird watching, reading, and being entertained by his three dogs, Cooper, Baxter, and Duke.

Memorials can be made to the Liberty County Ambulance, Benefis Peace Hospice and/or the Sweet Grass Lodge.

The family would like to thank the Liberty County Ambulance, Benefis Healthcare/Hospital, Benefis Peace Hospice and the numerous family and friends who assisted Don and the family during the difficult last few weeks of his life. And a heartfelt gratitude to Chaplain Andre Murphy for his tender, caring and soothing words which brought comfort and healing to the family.

