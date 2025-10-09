Obituary: Donald "Don" Culliton

Donald “Don” Culliton was born on February 7, 1925, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The family lived in East Grand Forks, Minnesota where Don attended Sacred Heart School.

Don’s family moved to Great Falls, MT, and shortly thereafter was the start of World War II. Don decided to quit school and join the Navy, serving his basic training in Farragut, Idaho. Following his electrical training courses at the University of Minnesota, he served on the USS Eisner destroyer for 2 ½ years.

After his discharge, Don returned to Great Falls and went to work as a meat cutter where he was employed at various grocery stores.

When the Korean War began, Don was called back to duty with the Navy. When he was home on leave, he was united in marriage to Shirley McVey. He served on the USS Hammel. Don returned to Great Falls, and in 1980, he purchased Martin’s Meat Market which he operated for seven years before retiring.

Don was active in the VFW Honor Guard and the Drum Corp. He enjoyed wood working, bowling, and coached in the Farm League, Little League, and Babe Ruth Leagues. When the Great Falls Dodgers had a team here, Don and Shirley never missed a game.

Don is survived by sons, Tim (Terri) Culliton, Dave Culliton, and Bob Culliton; daughter, Kathy (Norm) Peterson; and granddaughter, Adrienne Culliton.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; grandson, Zach Culliton; brothers, Tom, Jim, and John; and sister, Beverly.

His family would like to thank the staff at Angel Care, Al-A-Care, Beehive, Iris, and Stillwater Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Holy Spirit Parish.

A rosary will be held on Monday, October 13, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Both services will take place at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.