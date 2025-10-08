Obituary: Leslie David Sherrard

Leslie David Sherrard was born Sept 3, 1947, to John and Iva (Mondy) Sherrard in Conrad, MT. He grew up on his family farm near Ledger, MT and loved the farm life. He graduated from the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind in 1966. And then later from the Vo-Tech in Helena.

He worked as a Diesel Mechanic, specializing in farm machinery. He had a natural gift for mechanics. His deafness was never a hindrance to his trade and he was well known for his excellence throughout the Ag community. He worked as a diesel mechanic for 49 years even after “retirement!” He worked on any machine he could get his hands on and loved the challenge of something old or new. He enjoyed woodworking, working on his home, fishing, and telling stories of his childhood on the farm.

He was married to Peggy Sharon, and they had two children, Jason and Jamie Sherrard. And then he married Suzette (Scott) Sherrard in 1987, and they had daughter, Cassandra. They were married for 38 years.

Leslie was also very well known for his love for a good practical joke. Often at work he would pull one over on the guys in the shop, or the ladies in the office. He once coiled a dead rattlesnake on an office chair and made his boss jump! He enjoyed making the job fun and everyone knew behind any prank, it was Les. It was part of his charm. His childlike mischief made him well loved by many.

Leslie prioritized family above everything else. He showed up for his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved them all whole heartedly. On any adventure, any road trip, or camping trip. He had a small dog, which was a necessity. I believe if he could tell you the secret to a happy life he would say- you need a good wrench, a good dog, your family by your side, and the ability to laugh every day.

We are thrilled that in death, we know that he was made whole and is hearing the good music in heaven for the first time. And we are thankful that he had Jesus as his Lord and Savior.

He was preceded in death by parents, John and Iva Sherrard and sister, Sandra Schaefer.

He is survived by his wife, Suzette Sherrard; son, Jason (Tessa) Sherrard of Billings; daughters, Jamie (Trennis) Baer of Greenwood, SC, Amy (Cody) Shaw of Conrad, and Cassandra (Joshua) Kauffman of Kalispell; 7 grandchildren, Savannah, Madiline, Sawyer, Charlotte, Lydia, Gideon, and Samantha; one great-grandson Kade; brother, Bob (Tammy) Sherrard; sister, Shelly Tichneor; brother-in-law, William Schaefer; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Plans for a memorial service will be made in the spring of 2026, as we filled his hospital room with everyone we could while he was here on earth with us. Filling his last days with friendship, family, and laughter.

