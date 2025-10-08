Obituary: Scott Lewis Newton

Scott L. Newton, age 73, died Saturday, October 4, 2025, due to complications of Moya Moya disease.

He was born on April 1, 1952, in Fresno, CA to David and Jacquelyn (Lewis) Newton. Scott lived with his parents and three older sisters in several places throughout his childhood, often telling stories of his adventures in Denver, Louisville and Naperville, IL. He eventually returned to California. From stories he told of his childhood, he enjoyed terrorizing his sisters. After graduating high school in 1970, he joined the US Coast Guard, traveling to many countries, including two tours to the South Pole on an ice breaker. After his time in the Coast Guard, Scott helped run some family businesses. In 1976, he moved to Great Falls, MT to be closer to his parents. There he met Alice Juergens and they married 13 months later on July 13, 1985. After working for family businesses, he worked for an electrical supply company until he became disabled due to a stroke caused by Moya Moya, after which he had to medically retire in 2008.

Scott was a father to one daughter, one son, and one heavenly son. On weekends he would often take the kids out for lunch and ice cream, and trips to the music store. After family holiday meals, he enjoyed going to the movies with family. Scott and his son, Thackery, shared an interest in their pet reptiles. With his daughter, Christine, Scott enjoyed traveling to concerts. He even took her to her first one. In recent years, Scott and Alice enjoyed their weekly "Fast Food Nights."

In 2024, he became Gramps to his first grandchild, Rory. He was always excited for Rory's visits that started with hesitant high fives and recently turned into enthusiastic hugs. Gramps was looking forward to meeting his first granddaughter, "Bump" as he called her, within the next month.

Scott was a goofy man, especially in his later years. In his early adulthood he loved fly tying and fishing, photography and skiing. One of his biggest passions in life was playing guitar and listening to music. Although his stroke limited his ability to play guitar traditionally, he was constantly trying to find ways to continue playing. His constant companion for the last 10 years was Pup.

Scott is survived by his wife of 40 years, Alice Newton of Great Falls; daughter, Christine (Bryant) Lyons of Great Falls; son, Thackery Newton of Great Falls; sisters, Kari (Joe) Haska of Peoria, AZ and Jennifer (Cleo) Terrio of Thousand Oaks, CA; brothers-in-law, Jim Juergens and Mark Juergens of Chelsea, MI, Mike (Lynda -deceased) Juergens of Ferndale, WA and Rick Best of Clovis, CA; grandson, Rory Lyons of Great Falls; granddaughter due November; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, David and Jacquelyn Newton; infant son, Hope Newton; and sister, Colleen Best.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 17, 2025, at O’Connor Funeral Home. A viewing will be held at 12:00 p.m. followed by the funeral liturgy at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 18, 2025, both at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Scott always said he didn't want tears at his funeral, instead he wanted a big party. We might not uphold the no tears request but in honor of his party request, wear your Hawaiian shirt or a t-shirt/cap from one of your favorite events with him and jeans.

