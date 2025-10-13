Obituary: Judy Chrisman Powell

Judy Chrisman Powell passed away peacefully on October 9, 2025, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. Born on September 12, 1941, in Minneapolis, MN.

Judy moved to Great Falls with her mother and stepfather, Alene “Bobi” and Sheldon “Chris” Chrisman. She was raised there with her siblings, Patsy, Jerry, Chuck, Shelda, Frank, and Bobi Jo. Judy graduated from Great Falls High School in 1959 and embarked on a long career in the restaurant business, working her way up to become a well-recognized manager within the 4B's Corporation, fondly referred to as “Big Jude”.

She managed several restaurants, including the Red Lion Supper Club, Black Angus, and 4B’s in Great Falls, Bozeman, Butte, Polson, and Kalispell. While in Bozeman Judy left the 4B’s corporation for a period to open her own restaurant, Myrtle’s Hot House. She ran that business with her brother Frank Chrisman. Judy included her children in all these moves and made sure they were involved with the restaurants as well. Judy also worked with the Town Pump organization in Polson.

After retiring from the restaurant business, she became an ordained minister in 1997 and began volunteering with the Red Cross, becoming a key member of the Disaster Response Team for Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and the 9/11 attack on New York City.

Judy enjoyed dancing, helping others, and her happy place was Flathead Lake. She will be remembered for her quick wit and humor.

She was preceded in death by her son Bill Flesch, grandson Derek Flesch, brother Jerry Chrisman, and sisters Shelda Chrisman Loney and Bobi Jo Chrisman Carey. Judy is survived by her children, Scott (Rhonda) Higgins and Stacy (Rick) Anderson, grandchildren Kotie Dunmire, Sheldon Higgins, Ian Higgins, Bill Flesch, Curtis Flesch, and Steven Flesch, as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family thanks the staff of The Lodge Senior Living and Benefis Peace Hospice both of Great Falls for their care. Donations in Judy’s memory can be made to Benefis Peace Hospice of Great Falls, P.O. Box 7008, Great Falls, MT 59406.

