Obituary: Judith "Judy" Frances Guisti

Judith “Judy” Frances Guisti, aged 84, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to so many, passed away on October 8, 2025, at Peace Hospice. Judy was born on August 8, 1941, to John and Frances Millet. She married the love of her life, Ron Guisti on July 23, 1960, and together they raised four children.

Judy worked most of her life. She worked for Louttit’s Trailer Sales and worked for the Cascade County Commissioner’s Office until her retirement. She loved to crochet blankets and to travel.

She was a member of the Sand Coulee Methodist Church, Home Dem, Centerville Booster Club, and the Cowgirls Association. Once a year, she would travel with the Cowgirls and they would laugh together, have fun, and enjoy life.

Judy lived a life full of love and laughter. Her greatest gift was her family. She would do anything for them and was always available if they needed her. She treasured spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. Her eyes always lit up when she saw any of her family. Holidays were an adventure full of love, laughter, and chaos. Not only was she good to her family, but she treated her children and grandchildren’s friends like they were part of the family too. They all called her “mom” or “grandma.” She was loved and will be missed by so many.

She is survived by her husband, Ron; her children, Ron (Judi) Guisti, Lisa (Dave) Navarro, Janna (Mike) Yuhas, Tim (Brenda) Guisti; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel with a burial at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Centerville School in the name of Judy Guisti.

