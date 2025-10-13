Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Obituary: Mardella Joy Krohmer

October 22, 1941 — October 8, 2025
Mardella Joy Krohmer, aged 83, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on October 8, 2025, at Benefis Peace Hospice. She was born on October 22, 1941, in Froid, Montana, to Walter and Hattie (Krogedal) Scott.

She married Dwight Krohmer in 1960. The couple later divorced in 1992. Together they raised two sons, Michael and Anthony.

Mardella was a devoted homemaker and caregiver, dedicating much of her life to caring for her son, Anthony, following his paralysis from an accident as a teenager.

Mardella enjoyed playing bridge and bowling and had a fond appreciation for movies and music.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Hattie Scott; her former husband, Dwight; and her son, Anthony. She is survived by her son, Michael.

No services are planned.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

