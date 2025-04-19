Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: David Mark Ross

December 2, 1965 ~ April 15, 2025
David Mark Ross December 2, 1965 ~ April 15, 2025
Family Photo
David Mark Ross<br/>December 2, 1965 ~ April 15, 2025
David Mark Ross December 2, 1965 ~ April 15, 2025
Posted
and last updated

David “Carney” Mark Ross passed away on Tuesday, April 15th, 2025.

David was born on December 2nd, 1965, in Germany and spent a significant part of his life moving around before establishing a life for himself in Great Falls, Montana.

He was known for being a hard worker, dedicated and reliable. David had a passion for yardwork, and this shined through in his work as a groundskeeper.

One of David’s biggest accomplishments was earning the trust and love of the people of First United Methodist Church.

Aside from taking pride in his work, David also loved rocks, bikes and Mountain Dew. He wanted to feed the homeless, despite being homeless himself.

A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church in the Social Hall on Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025, at 5PM, with a community dinner to follow.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App