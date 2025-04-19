Obituary: David Mark Ross

David “Carney” Mark Ross passed away on Tuesday, April 15th, 2025.

David was born on December 2nd, 1965, in Germany and spent a significant part of his life moving around before establishing a life for himself in Great Falls, Montana.

He was known for being a hard worker, dedicated and reliable. David had a passion for yardwork, and this shined through in his work as a groundskeeper.

One of David’s biggest accomplishments was earning the trust and love of the people of First United Methodist Church.

Aside from taking pride in his work, David also loved rocks, bikes and Mountain Dew. He wanted to feed the homeless, despite being homeless himself.

A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church in the Social Hall on Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025, at 5PM, with a community dinner to follow.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.