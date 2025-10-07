Obituary: Dianne (Busike) Dammen

Dianne (Busike) Dammen, aged 86, of Power, Montana, went to her heavenly home on October 5, 2025. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.

She was born on January 19, 1939, in Great Falls, Montana, to John and Helen (Valentine) Busike. On February 16, 1956, she was married to Dennis Dammen. Together they shared 69 years of marriage.

By the grace of God, Dianne was a faithful believer in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and now her faith is sight. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and especially loved working in her garden.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Mike Busike, and her grandson, Mitchell Dammen.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis; children, Larry (Susie) Dammen of Fairfield, MT, Gary Dammen of Conrad, MT, Greg (Kathy) Dammen of Sand Coulee, MT, and Beth (Tim) Huffman of Great Falls, MT; four grandchildren, Chad (Michelle) Dammen, Ashley (Joshuah) Repko, Rachael (Paul) Studer, and Joshua (Sara) Huffman; ten great-grandchildren, Natasha, Lilly, and Lincoln Dammen, Jay and Rylan Repko, Pierce and Maycee Studer, Aubree Lay Dammen, and Parker and Hudson Huffman.

A graveside service will be held on October 11, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Manchester Cemetery in Manchester, Montana. Pastor Daniel “Moose” Parks will officiate. A reception will follow at Sovereign Grace Church, 1000 7th Avenue South, Great Falls, Montana.

