Obituary: Benita Kent

Mrs. Benita Genonsalao Kent, 70, of Conrad, Montana, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2025, while in hospice care in Great Falls, Montana after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Mrs. Kent was born in Cebu, Philippines, on April 3, 1955. She is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, retired AF Tech. Sgt. Thomas Kent, and her children, Robert G. Kent, of Martinez, GA, and Jessica Kent Beckman of Las Vegas, NV. She was predeceased by her parents, Epifanio and Fortunata Genonsalao, her brother Cirilo, and sister Blandina Spencer. She is also survived by brothers Clemaco, Ardiano, and Crescencio Genonsalao; and sisters Felisa Legaspi, Lily Velasco, and Felomina Hermodo all of the Philippines, as well as Leonora Holder of Grovetown, GA; Mady Middleton of Hephzibah, GA; and Babie George of Orlando, FL.

A Visitation will be held at 1PM on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, at Croxford Funeral Home, in Great Falls, Montana. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.

A memorial and funeral service for family and friends will be held in Georgia at a later date where she will be laid to rest alongside her parents at Bellevue Cemetery in Grovetown, GA. These arrangements have been entrusted to Starling Funeral and Cremation Services, Harlem, Georgia.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.