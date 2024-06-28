Obituary: Emily Melissa Bruhn

Emily Melissa Bruhn, aged 46, passed away on June 20, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. She was born on October 21, 1977, in Tacoma, Washington to Thomas Bruhn and Karen Paul.

She attained her BSRN from Grand Canyon University and graduated from Helena College with an associate’s degree. In high school Emily was part of the National Honors Society.

She especially excelled in soccer and is in the Hall of Fame at Capital High School.

Emily wanted to be a nurse her whole life. She loved and cared for every one of her patients dearly. Emily loved her dog, Ziyou. She loved taking care of her and adventuring together.

Emily was also an amazing artist and created beautiful masterpieces.

Emily is survived by her daughters, Kaitlin (Matt Sides) Agostinelli and Morgan Harris; sons, William (Nicole) Harris and Colton Harris; parents, Thomas Bruhn and Karen Paul; sister, Stacy Bruhn; brother, Matthew Bruhn; and three grandchildren, Marley, Theo, and Ophelia.

