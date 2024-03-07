Obituary: Gary Greseth

Gary Greseth passed away at the very beginning of the day on February 27, 2024.

For a heart that was so damaged, it continued to beat for four days before finally winding completely down.

Each day seemed like a long time. Until it wasn’t.

He was loved and will forever be. He was ours for not long enough.

