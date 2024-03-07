Obituary: Gary Greseth
June 18, 1940 - February 27, 2024
<b>Gary Greseth</b><br/><b>June 18, 1940 - February 27, 2024</b>
Gary Greseth passed away at the very beginning of the day on February 27, 2024.
For a heart that was so damaged, it continued to beat for four days before finally winding completely down.
Each day seemed like a long time. Until it wasn’t.
He was loved and will forever be. He was ours for not long enough.
