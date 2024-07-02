Obituary: Godfrey Morgan

Godfrey “Bob” Morgan, passed away peacefully with family by his side, at Peace Hospice on June 24, 2024. He was 93 years old. Bob was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 31, 1930, to Godfrey Morgan Jr. and Reta (Soneson) Morgan. He was raised in Short Hills New Jersey, along with his younger sister Laurie. He attended Middlebury College in Vermont, graduating with a business degree.

Bob served with the U.S. Army 1952-1954, stationed in Germany. In 1960 he took a winter ski trip with friends to Sun Valley, Idaho where he met and fell in love with Hope Warren, who was also on a skip trip with friends. Bob and Hope married on January 7, 1961, in Cohasset, MA. After marrying, they lived a short time in Spokane, WA, before moving to Great Falls, MT, where they settled down and raised their two daughters, Julie and Lynne.

Bob began his career in 1964 as a Snap-On Tools dealer, selling in the Great Falls region and on the Hi-Line, with Havre and Cut Bank as part of his regular sales route. He retired in 1985 after 20 years with the company. Bob loved music and singing and spent most of his adult life singing and traveling with the Treasure Statesmen Barbershop Chorus. He sang in several quartets, singing his voice part as tenor. He traveled all over the U.S. attending national Barbershop shows and conventions.

In addition to his love of Barbershop singing, Bob enjoyed fly fishing, hiking, baseball, bird watching, gardening, cooking and reading. Traveling and adventures with his wife Hope gave him much joy. After Bob and Hope retired, they spent their winters in Tucson, AZ, where Bob stayed active, playing on the Tucson Senior Softball League.

Bob is survived by his daughter Julie (Greg) Klein, of Mansfield, TX, and daughter Lynne (Steve) Durkin, of Great Falls, MT, his one and only favorite grandson, Ryan Durkin, of Great Falls, MT, and his good friend Ron Yates, of Great Falls, MT.

