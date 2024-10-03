Obituary: John Joseph Benski

John Joseph Benski, 79, of Great Falls passed peacefully in his sleep on September 27, 2024. John was born on October 26, 1944, in Butte, MT to Joseph Frank and Rose Favero Benski.

John joined the United States Navy in 1962 as an armory foreman, station in locations Hawaii and Vietnam. He was awarded a Good Conduct medal and a Vietnam service medal and was released from active duty in 1966.

Upon his return to Butte, John married Edmondine (Eddy) Leishman and moved to Washington where daughter Michelle was born. The family then moved to Colorado where Eddy gave birth to twins Joseph and James.

The family returned to Montana settling in Great Falls, where John worked as a mechanic and vehicle service technician, then with Howard’s Pizza.

After many years of marriage, John and Eddy divorced. John then met Patricia Aristonic who remained his friend until his passing.

John was an avid NASCAR fan, collective Kevin Harvick memorabilia and was able to attend a race at the Atlanta Speedway. He also enjoyed football and the Green Bay Packers, and spending time with friends at the Heidelberg Bar.

Friends are invited to join the family on Saturday, October 5th at 3:30 pm at the Heidelberg Bar in Great Falls.

