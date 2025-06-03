Obituary: John Michael Kagarise

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, John Michael Kagarise, on May 27, 2025, around 2 p.m., due to a sudden medical emergency. His loss leaves a deep void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. John was not only the center of our world, he was the rock of our family.

John was born on February 28, 1964, to John and Helen Kagarise, who survive him. He brought joy, loyalty, and laughter to all aspects of life. He was a devoted son, the only boy among his siblings, and someone who always took care of the needs of those around him.

He found true happiness when he married the love of his life, Sharon P. Kagarise, in 2015. Their love story was a beautiful chapter, and she stood by his side with unwavering love and devotion. Their marriage was a beautiful testament to their love and commitment to each other.

John is survived by his wife, Sharon Kagarise; sons, John (Amanda) Kagarise Jr. and Zachariah (Sara) Kagarise. He also leaves behind his parents, John and Helen Kagarise, and his sisters, Sharon Crachy, Denise (Troy) Brinkman, and Dianne (Greg) Johnson. He was a proud grandfather of two grandsons, Quinton and Braxton; three granddaughters, Sylvie, Noa, and Novalee; and a cherished uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A celebration of life for John will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Pit Stop from 11am -2 pm. Please join us celebrating the amazing man that he was.

