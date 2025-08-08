Obituary: Larry Albert Seitz

Larry Albert Seitz, 89, of Great Falls, passed away at Peace Hospice on Thursday, August 7, 2025, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Larry was born on June 30, 1936, in Missoula, Montana to his birth father, Albert and Eva Hochhalter. His father sadly died from pneumonia a short time before Larry’s birth. After several years of raising two children during the middle of the Great Depression, his mother married John Seitz who immediately adopted both Larry and his older sister, Doreen. Larry grew up in Missoula and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1954. He then joined the Navy serving from 1954 to 1957, where he was a Sonarman aboard two destroyers, the U.S.S. Black, and later the U.S.S. Shelton.

Upon his honorable discharge, he attended Montana State University earning a bachelor’s degree in 1961. After starting his teaching career, he attended the University of Montana earning a master’s degree in education. Larry met the “love of his life” Mary Ann Bauer in 1962, and they were married in Great Falls, on June 15, 1963. He continued his teaching career of English and Drivers Education at West Junior High, CMR High School, and finally retiring at Great Falls High School in 1994.

Larry was a lifelong Catholic and was a member of the Third and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He was a member of various organizations including the VFW, American Legion, and Elks. Larry and Mary Ann had three loving children during their 62 years of marriage. Diane Seitz, John (Lindsey) Seitz, and Lisa (Chris) Gruwell; and special grandchildren to enrich his life; Aidann and Cannon Gruwell, Lily Seitz, Samantha (John) Tiller; and great-grandchild Zoey Busko.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marcia. Close surviving relatives include his sisters, Doreen of Salt Lake City, UT and Kathy of Missoula; brother, Wayne of Missoula; and several nieces and nephews.

A vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 11, 2025, with a funeral liturgy at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, both at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial will follow the service at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul, The Great Falls Veterans Memorial, or the donor’s choice.

