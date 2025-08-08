Obituary: David Allen Abbott

David “Dave” Allen Abbott was born on December 27, 1963, in the Medford area of Oregon, where he spent his early years surrounded by the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. He was the beloved son of Benny (Ben) Alvin Abbott of Medford, Oregon, and Rose Marie Ernst. He grew up with his sister, Sherri (Abbott) Harsch, and attended Eagle Point High School in nearby Eagle Point, Oregon.

Dave’s journey through life was marked by curiosity, compassion, and a quiet strength that touched everyone who knew him. In his younger years, he briefly served in the U.S. Navy, and later went on to pursue higher education with determination and pride. He began his college studies at Southern Oregon University and eventually earned his Master of Public Administration from Portland State University in June 2001, an achievement he held dear.

A man of many trades and talents, Dave worked in a variety of roles throughout his life. He was once a boat builder and worked at Meier & Frank Department Store as well as with Jackson County in Oregon. In 2013, he took on a role that would allow him to serve his community more directly, as Executive Director of the Great Falls Food Bank in Montana, where he made a lasting impact. Later, in 2022, he became a Notary Public for the State of Montana, a profession he truly enjoyed. Even during his illness, he spoke of how much he missed the work and hoped to return to it.

Dave’s life took a beautiful turn in December 2012 when he met Michelle online. He boarded an Amtrak train from Oregon and met her in Shelby, Montana. Their connection was immediate and deep. After returning briefly to Oregon to tie up loose ends, Dave came back to Montana in January 2013. Just a few months later, on May 18, 2013, he proposed to Michelle by the banks of the Missouri River in Great Falls. That August, they were married at the Stone Arches in Gibson Park—a place that would come to symbolize their love and life together. They made their home in Great Falls and shared a bond that was unwavering, filled with mutual respect, laughter, and love.

Dave was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Abbott; his children Ian Abbott-Chism, Sarah Abbott-Chism, and Jennifer (Abbott) Schlief; his stepchildren Steven Libbee and Angellea Libbee; and his grandchildren Brandon Schlief and Zyra Vetter. He also leaves behind his sister, Sherri Harsch of Medford, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his father, Benny Abbott, and his son, Ryan Abbott.

Dave had a quiet, gentle spirit. He was known for his kindness, his soft-spoken nature, and his deep appreciation for history, particularly World War II, about which he was incredibly knowledgeable. Friends and family often described him as one of the most polite and thoughtful people they’d ever known.

Though his time was cut short by a brief but courageous battle with cancer, Dave left a legacy of love, integrity, and resilience. He passed away with peace in his heart, surrounded by those who cherished him, and has now gone home to be with the Lord.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.