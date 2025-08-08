Obituary: Angela Pierina Clouner

Mom went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 18, 2025. She was 91 years old. Per her request there will be no services. She wrote her own obituary below.

I was born on March 2, 1934, in Great Falls, Montana to Irma and Paul Squellati. I went to McKinley Elementary, Paris Gibson Junior High, and Great Falls High School graduating June of 1952.

I met the love of my life, Airman Albert Clouner at a dance. We were married on March 3, 1952. We had four children. Al and I loved to go camping and traveling.

When Al got discharged from the Air Force we moved from Pennsylvania to Michigan, then Dillon and Belt. When Al passed away, I moved back to Great Falls. I loved music and I loved to sing. I sang in church choirs, Electric City Harmony, and the Swinging Senior Chorus. I was an avid reader of mystery novels and collector of many things. My favorites were dolls, teddy bears, and antiques.

I worked for the Great Falls Tribune, Rice Motors, Alaska Transport, Fire Underwriters, and Park Place Nursing Home. I was a Red Hatter, belonged to the Tea Time Roses, and the Card Club. I was also an RSVP Volunteer.

I was preceded in death by my parents, Paul and Irma and husband, Al. I am survived by my four children, Tom (Ina) of Casper, WY, Mike (Lisa) of Portland, OR, Jackie (Blake) of Billings, and Alan (Wendy) of Dillon; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and my cat, Sammie.

Special thanks goes to my son, Alan, who called me every day to make sure that I was okay. Extra special thanks goes to my caregivers, Julie Demaris, Laura Hersag, and Ally Day from Ala Care who went above and beyond their job descriptions. I lived a long life so please, no one mourn for me, but live for me.

