Obituary: Russell Emerick Joramo

Russell, who also went by Russ to many, was raised on a family farm near Bynum, MT and attended a one-room schoolhouse there. Having survived polio as a boy, he focused on academics, receiving high marks. He went on to receive a Bachelor’s degree in Business from the College of Great Falls.

Russ turned out to be a great businessman, known to many throughout Montana, as he spent over 30 years as the manager of Bearing Sales in Great Falls. Russell married the love of his life, Jean, in November of 1982. They moved to their current home in Great Falls in 1984 and celebrated nearly 43 years happily married. He retired just before he turned 60 to spend more time with his wife, Jean, who had retired earlier.

Russ and Jean discovered the beauty of Arizona and the joy of RV’ing there during the winters for several years. They also spent much time camping and enjoying the splendor of Glacier National Park and other Montana places. They met many folks along their adventures, who became life-long friends.

Russell enjoyed fixing cars and other equipment, collecting old radios, and eating out where he and Jean met many who became life-long friends. He was a down-to-earth good man. His quiet strength and never-ending support were a blessing to many. Of special note: he was a rock and a great source of pride to his mother, Margaret; an inspiration, guide, and role model to his daughter, Lori; and a deep and true love and partner to his wife, Jean. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him dearly.

Russell was proceeded in death by his parents Emerick Paulson Joramo and Margaret Habel Joramo. He is survived by his wife Jean Langager Joramo, daughter Lori Joramo Helgeson, Brother Floyd Joramo, grandchildren Devin Helgeson & Dillon Helgeson, 2 nieces, 4 step-children, and numerous step-grandchildren, and step-great grandchildren.

Russ has chosen cremation, and in lieu of services the family invites you to share your memories here.

