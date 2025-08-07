Obituary: Sandra Jean Bearchum

Sandra Bearchum-Allen, 73, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on July 30, 2025. Born October 5, 1951, in Soap Lake, Washington, Sandra grew up across Colorado, Montana, and Idaho-places that helped shape her independent spirit and deep connection to both people and land. She was a graduate of Kellogg High School in Kellogg, Idaho, Class of 1970. She later earned two degrees from the University of Great Falls (now the University of Providence) in l991: a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and an Associate of Science in Paralegal Studies.

Sandra dedicated her entire adult life to uplifting the overlooked and disenfranchised members of her community. For the past 24 years, she worked at Great Falls Pre-Release Center as the Employment Placement Specialist, -a role she cherished deeply. To Sandra, every day was a new opportunity to help change lives. She was especially passionate about mentoring at-risk youth, with a special focus on supporting Indigenous youth and helping them reconnect with their ancestral roots and build brighter futures.

Her heart knew no bounds. Sandra advocated fiercely for civil rights, suicide prevention, and climate justice. She believed society could only thrive when we leaned into empathy and focused on what united us. Sandra was resolute in her beliefs and grounded in her purpose-everyone who met her knew exactly where they stood, and they were better for it. She was a woman of principle and fierce compassion.

Her community coat closet at the Pre-Release, which she stocked herself with winter items from thrift stores, was just one of many quiet examples of the way she loved: generously, with dignity and action. Sandra also had a soft spot for animals-especially dogs-and often said she wished she could adopt them all.

She was a Liberal Native Woman, an activist to her core, and a devoted Democrat who never missed an election. Sandra loved powwows, fishing, traveling the world (especially Europe), classic rock and blues, shooting pool, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She also had a passion for rockhounding-treasure hunting in nature, always seeking the beauty the Earth had hidden for those with the patience to look.

Sandra was known for her stunning white spiky hair that haloed her face, a signature of both her presence and her personality. Her fierce sense of style-especially her love for animal prints and her ever-glamorous nails-spoke to the unapologetic way she lived: bold, expressive, and entirely herself.

Family was everything to Sandra. Her greatest loves were her children, whom she loved fiercely and protected with unwavering strength. Sandra was a devoted mother, offering her children the best of her wisdom, guidance, and unconditional love. A true Libra at heart, she valued balance, beauty, and justice in all things, and those qualities shaped the way she lived, loved, and led her family.

Her taste for the finer things-whether in art, culture, or connection-was matched only by her appreciation for life's simple pleasures: a hot fudge sundae, a Coke Classic, a peaceful drive to the mountains, cuddling her granddogs, making memories with her grandchildren, Jarita's sausage pasta, or Rainy's spaghetti.

Sandra is survived by her daughters, Jarita (Derek) Wrede and Rainy (Ryan) Kruger, both of Great Falls; her five grandchildren, Michaela and Thomas Bearchum of Spokane, WA, and Connor, Asher, and Alina Wrede of Great Falls; and her beloved granddogs, Matt, Mya, Max, Buster, and Mandy. She is also survived by her nieces, extended family, and countless friends-many of whom lovingly called her "Mom" and found in her the love, strength, and nurturing they needed.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ida and Bill Dobbs; mother, Rita Brewer; father, H.B. "Pat'' Patrick; little brother, William Frazier; and son, Michael Bearchum.

The family will be observing a traditional twenty-four-hour remembrance and will welcome Sandra's friends and family beginning on Friday, August 15th, at 6:00 PM at the Little Shell Elder's Center, 1529 Stuckey Road, Great Falls, MT. A traditional ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 16th, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. All who knew and loved Sandra are welcome to join in honoring her life.

