Obituary: Terry Aven Blair

Terry Aven Blair, 84, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2025, at Northern Havre Hospital after a courageous battle with ALS.

Terry was a man of quiet strength, deep faith, and unwavering love for his family. He found joy in life’s simple pleasures, spending time outdoors, camping, and picking wild fruit. Every year he tended to his garden with care and took great delight in homemade meals, always appreciating the nourishment of food prepared with love.

Above all else, Terry lived to serve. He dedicated his life to his family, working tirelessly to provide and support those he cherished. His love for Jesus was the cornerstone of his life, and he lived out his faith with sincerity and conviction. Known as a devoted “prayer warrior,” Terry could often be found in Billings, MT, assisting Brother and Sister Hayes in their ministry, offering prayer, presence, and encouragement to all who gathered.

Terry’s legacy is one of compassion, humility, and devotion. His presence, his prayers, and his quiet strength will be deeply missed by everyone fortunate enough to have known him.

He is survived by his wife Francis Marie Blair of Chester, MT; brother, Jimmy Blair of Crawley, TX; his sons, Terry A. Blair II and Scott Blair, both of Joshua, TX; Christopher (Tasha) Blair of Billings, MT, Caleb Allen James Blair, and Jonathan David Blair, of Kremlin, MT; his grandchildren, Terry A. Blair III of Joshua, TX, Elizabeth, Samantha, and Samuel Blair of Billings, MT; and his great-granddaughter, Bentley Aven Blair of Joshua, TX.

Terry is preceded in death by his father, James Virgil Blair; his mother, Euada Catherine (Blair) Aven of Crawley, TX; his sister, Elizabeth Blair; and his beloved daughter, Kimberly Blair, both of Fort Worth, TX.

A graveside service will be held in his honor on August 15, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.

