Joseph "Joe" Gustave Schwartz

May 27, 1947 - June 6, 2024
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jun 15, 2024

Joseph G. “Joe” Schwartz Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Joe was born on May 27, 1947, in Woburn, Massachusetts to Joseph and Mary Schwartz. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict and was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

He met his wife of 52 years, Diane, in 1969, and they married on June 30, 1972.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; four children, Gail (Danny) Wagner of Brooksville, Florida, Christopher (Karri) Silva of Coshockton, Ohio, Kari-Ann Schwartz of Great Falls, and Jeanne (Matthew) Schwartz-Martin of Hays, Kansas; as well as his brother, Richard of Ossippee, New Hampshire; and sister, Mary Ann of Epping, New Hampshire. There are also 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; and numerous friends across the United States.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

