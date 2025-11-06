Obituary: Justin Coronado

Justin Coronado passed away at the young age of 53 on November 4th, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. He was born on April 6th, 1972, in Kansas, and spent his childhood and teenage years in Oklahoma and then Montana, where he attended Havre High School.

In Great Falls, Justin met his wife, Amber. They married on July 19th in Las Vegas, a day filled with joy and adventure. They were married for four years.

Justin was a passionate and talented chef. Cooking wasn’t just a job for him, it was how he showed love. Whether he was behind a grill or a kitchen stove, Justin was happiest when feeding others. He was well-known for his small, beloved food stand, where after a fun night out, friends and family could always count on him to be there. Hot food on the grill, laughter in the air, and Justin at the center of it all. He had a gift for turning ordinary moments into memories.

When he wasn’t cooking, Justin devoted himself wholeheartedly to his children, Javier and Adriana. He was proud of them, truly proud, and anyone who spent even five minutes with him could feel it. His love for his family and friends was constant, deep, and unmistakable.

Justin was also a spiritual soul. He sought balance, peace, and understanding through healing crystals, meditation, and Tai Chi. He believed in energy, in growth, and in the idea that we are always capable of becoming better and softer than the day before. His favorite quote was, “There are never problems, only solutions,” and he lived it.

Justin made an imprint on his community through his kindness, generosity, and authenticity. He will be deeply missed.

Justin is survived by his wife, Amber Coronado; his parents, Dennis and Mary Reski; his children, Javier and Adriana Coronado; his sister, Celena Reski; his brother, Dave Coronado; his grandmother, Jackie Reski; his cousins, nieces, nephews, Peyton, Bailey, Danielle, and Kaiden; many aunts and uncles; and countless friends who loved him like family. He is preceded in death by Teresa and Joe Sena.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.