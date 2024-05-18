Obituary: Kenneth Gebhardt

Ken W. Gebhardt Sr. of Great Falls passed away at home on May 12, 2024, at the age of 87. He spent his final days sharing life stories and memories with his loved ones close by. Ken was born in Clay Center, KS and was raised in Iowa. He was forever a mid-western boy at heart.

He joined the USAF in 1954, leading him to Colorado where he met the love of his life, Lory Engel, marrying in 1963. They were the best of friends and happily enjoyed traveling together until her passing in 2008.

Ken was brought to Montana as the DynaElectron supervisor in 1966. He immediately fell in love with Great Falls, which led to his decision to re-enlist with MANG in 1976. Those that knew Ken respected his sense of humor and expertise in aircraft quality control. He received multiple awards and recognitions during his career. He retired as Chief Master Sergeant in 1995.

Survivors include his children, Kenny (Sabra) Gebhardt and Susy (Mark) Paddock; grandchildren, Shandi (Mathaniel) Gebhardt-Jones, Sierra Gebhardt, Josh (Jenney) Paddock, Bridgett Paddock, and Zach Paddock; great-grandchildren, Ashwin, Leland, Sydney, Jasper, Shirley, Lily, and Harley; and a brother, Leonard (Peggy) Gebhardt.

