Mary Lu Wentworth, age 91, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2024 in Conrad, MT, after a brief illness. She had two brothers, James and Stan, and a sister, Cleo Ray. She was raised in Conrad. Riding horses and spending time with family were some of her favorite things.

After graduating high school in 1951, she traveled to California where she worked for a hearing center and waited tables. She married LeeRoy Fuson on May 2, 1953. Together they had three children, Troy, Vicky and Jamie. A profound tragedy in Mary Lu’s life was losing her only daughter, Vicky, in a drowning accident at Lake Frances. This loss changed Mary Lu’s life forever.

Mary Lu was a dependable lady, working many jobs around Conrad throughout her life. From waiting tables, to working at the dry cleaners, and the dime store. She worked many years and then retired from her final job at the Pondera County Welfare Department. She enjoyed traveling. Some of her travels took her to Missouri to meet her paternal grandparents and to Hawaii a few times with friends.

Later in life she married Bob Wentworth. After his death, she moved to Great Falls to be near her son, Troy. She volunteered at the Great Falls Senior Center, where she was loved and admired and always greeted folks with a smile. She loved to read, bake, and spend time visiting with her many friends.

Most of all she loved her grandchildren and stayed close to all of them, each one feeling like they were her favorite. Her faithful dog, Cocoa, passed away three years ago. His ashes will be laid to rest with her. Toby, her new dog, has gone to his new home with Mary Lu's cousin, Laura.

